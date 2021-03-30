Colony Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,101 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,112,994.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

