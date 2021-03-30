American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

AAL opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,974 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 34,170 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1,230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 162,575 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 150,356 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 93.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 45.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,943 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 40,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

