Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 29,677 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco worth $49,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 1,994.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $3,194,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

