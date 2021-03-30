Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Rises By 189.8%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 189.8% from the February 28th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. WuXi Biologics has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an investment holding company, operates as an open-access technology platform company that provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

