Short Interest in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Expands By 161.2%

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 161.2% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIVO opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. ZIVO Bioscience has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.18.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

