Short Interest in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Expands By 161.2%

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 161.2% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIVO opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. ZIVO Bioscience has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.18.
ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile
Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.