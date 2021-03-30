WellQuest Medical & Wellness Co. (OTCMKTS:WEQL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WellQuest Medical & Wellness Co. (OTCMKTS:WEQL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WellQuest Medical & Wellness stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. WellQuest Medical & Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

WellQuest Medical & Wellness Company Profile

WellQuest Medical & Wellness Corporation provides an integrated medical delivery site with family physician healthcare, preventive/wellness, and medical skin-care services. It operates medical center that provides physician-directed medical service for families and businesses, which offers a range of medical care for adults and children with digital diagnostic tests, including laboratory, X-ray, EKG, and others.

