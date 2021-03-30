Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Short Interest Down 52.6% in March

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPSR opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.52.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

