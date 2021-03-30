Short Interest in Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Drops By 50.0%

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bion Environmental Technologies stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

