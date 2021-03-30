Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Matinas BioPharma has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $211.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MTNB. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 29th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.