Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Grows By 72.1%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the February 28th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 487.0 days.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Britvic has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

