Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,873 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of AutoNation worth $19,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in AutoNation by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,826 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,373 shares of company stock worth $23,576,816. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average is $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $96.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

