Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54,473 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $24,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,842,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

Equifax stock opened at $183.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.85. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $196.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

