Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Janus Henderson Group worth $23,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. CWM LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

