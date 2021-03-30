Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $240.38 Million Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 793,110 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Q2 were worth $240,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Q2 by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Q2 by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $129,822.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,384.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,211 shares of company stock valued at $22,165,543. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 stock opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.98.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Truist lifted their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.