Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

