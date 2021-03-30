Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

