Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 289.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,357 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,221,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 404,247 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Bruce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 402,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

