Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 6,380 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.11% of IMAX worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IMAX by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after buying an additional 1,039,828 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 440,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,774,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,079,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

In other IMAX news, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at $159,281.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

