ETF Managers Group LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 340,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,001,000 after buying an additional 28,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,763,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Insiders sold a total of 70,441 shares of company stock worth $2,650,066 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

