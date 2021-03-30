Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 14,436 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BP were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in BP by 49.4% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

BP Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

