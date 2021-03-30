Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Decreased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.