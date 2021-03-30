VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,264,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $142,442,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,140,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,214,000 after buying an additional 1,380,540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,678,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,839,000 after buying an additional 753,320 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,261,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

