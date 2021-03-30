Colony Group LLC Has $326,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The company has a market cap of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

