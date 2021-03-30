Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 149.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMS shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

FMS stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

