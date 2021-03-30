ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $15,968,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,541,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $5,003,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,169,000 after buying an additional 298,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Tronox by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 875,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 290,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Tronox stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $21.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

