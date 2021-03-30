Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 8,416 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in UGI were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

