Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $820,166 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $180.32 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

