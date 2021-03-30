Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 64,124 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,124 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of MongoDB worth $99,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

MDB opened at $258.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.71 and a 1 year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.59, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,698,679.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 16,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.08, for a total transaction of $4,916,964.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,976,731.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,674 shares of company stock worth $55,641,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

