Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN) Plans GBX 2.90 Dividend

Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN) announced a dividend on Friday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 220.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 192.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.06 million and a PE ratio of -2.69. Value And Income Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.76).
Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) Company Profile
