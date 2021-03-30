Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN) Plans GBX 2.90 Dividend

Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN) announced a dividend on Friday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 220.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 192.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.06 million and a PE ratio of -2.69. Value And Income Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.76).

Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

