Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.
NYSE:IDE opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $12.38.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Featured Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.