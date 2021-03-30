Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE:IDE opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

