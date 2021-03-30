SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SGRP opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.27. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPAR Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.