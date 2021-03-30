ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.24 Million Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 251,651 shares of company stock valued at $28,251,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.98. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.