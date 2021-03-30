52,168 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $204,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -455.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.