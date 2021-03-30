Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,138,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,077 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.49% of Vodafone Group worth $216,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,329.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 84,233 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,769 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

