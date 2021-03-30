Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715,588 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $222,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,660 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 751.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 507,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 447,824 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 115.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,455,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,109 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE:BVN opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $236.06 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. On average, analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

