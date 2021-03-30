Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,529,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,937 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $191,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,242,000 after purchasing an additional 604,379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,074,000 after purchasing an additional 583,169 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,704,000 after purchasing an additional 69,107 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 680,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,788 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

