Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 15,862 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,862 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $76.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.60%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

