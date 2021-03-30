Colony Group LLC Takes $371,000 Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

