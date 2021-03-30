Colony Group LLC Has $345,000 Stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in China Mobile by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 66,008 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in China Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $1,466,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its position in China Mobile by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 69,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in China Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHL opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. China Mobile Limited has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

