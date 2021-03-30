Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,306,000 after buying an additional 81,434 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after buying an additional 650,712 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $125.42 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $136.98. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.16 and its 200 day moving average is $115.18.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

