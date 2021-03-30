Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.33 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,452,000 after buying an additional 228,668 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1,677.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after buying an additional 100,887 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at $11,260,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,335,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $7,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP opened at $145.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.36 and a 200-day moving average of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $90.39 and a one year high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.88.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

