Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 401,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,551 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $19,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,150,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

