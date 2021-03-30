Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,527 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $20,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FL shares. B. Riley raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

