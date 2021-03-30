Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $23.06 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 720,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,401 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $23,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

