Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,097 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 232,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $127.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.57 and its 200 day moving average is $106.78. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $129.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

