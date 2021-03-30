Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Holdings Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $5,122,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 85,435 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 67,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

