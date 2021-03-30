Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Holdings Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 109.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,034 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $2,745,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $665,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC stock opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.01.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.89.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

