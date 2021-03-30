Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 14,200 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

