Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAZR. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,456,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

