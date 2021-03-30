Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $790,000 Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of Extreme Networks worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,273,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 242,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,399 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 736,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 153,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $719,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,892 shares of company stock worth $1,375,145. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

